Norway Faces WWF In Court Over Deep Sea Mining
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The World Wide Fund for Nature's (WWF) Norwegian chapter will have its day in court Thursday, after it sued Norway for opening up its seabed to mining before performing sufficient impact studies.
Already Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, Norway could become one of the first countries to authorise seabed mining, arguing the importance of not relying on China for minerals essential for renewable technology.
While deep-sea mining is contentious due to its potential impact on vulnerable marine ecosystems, Norway's parliament in January formally gave its green light to open up parts of its seabed to exploration.
"We believe the government is violating Norwegian law by now opening up for a new and potentially destructive industry without adequately assessing the consequences," Karoline Andaur, CEO of WWF-Norway, said in a statement.
Norway "must halt the rushed process, must actively support a national and global moratorium -- a temporary ban on seabed mining until there is sufficient knowledge," Andaur said in an online meeting earlier in November.
With their lawsuit, WWF-Norway is also calling on the Norwegian government to stop giving public support to mining companies for the exploration phase and to allocate these funds to independent research institutions.
That would help "to close the many knowledge gaps about marine life", Andaur said.
The trial will run until December 5.
On April 12, Norway's Ministry of Energy announced that it was opening up an area of the Norwegian Sea and Greenland Sea to exploration, with the aim of awarding the first licences in the first half of 2025.
Within the area, which is the size of the United Kingdom, it has designated locations covering 38 percent of the area suitable for exploration for a first licensing round.
"Before any exploitation can begin, it has to be shown that the proposed exploitation can take place in a sustainable and responsible manner," Astrid Bergmal, state secretary at the energy ministry, told AFP in an email.
The first projects will also have to be approved by parliament, Bergmal added.
"The first phase will consist of mapping and exploration, which has little environmental impact," she said.
But critics see this stage as a first step towards exploitation.
According to several NGOs, opening up the seabed poses an additional threat to an ecosystem that is little-known and has already been weakened by global warming.
Possible dangers include the destruction of marine habitats and organisms, noise and light pollution, as well as the risk of chemical leaks from machines and species being displaced.
Norwegian authorities meanwhile stress that by allowing the prospecting they want to fill in the gaps in knowledge.
In early 2023, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate published a report concluding that "substantial resources are in place on the seabed" including minerals such as copper, zinc and cobalt.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
More Stories From World
-
Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close5 seconds ago
-
US sanctions Venezuela security chiefs for crackdown22 seconds ago
-
Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role50 minutes ago
-
High-flying Fiorentina face test of Scudetto credentials with Inter visit50 minutes ago
-
Countrywide air alert in Ukraine due to missile threat50 minutes ago
-
'Anti-woke' Americans hail death of DEI as another domino topples1 hour ago
-
Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president1 hour ago
-
Perfect Liverpool on top of Champions League, Dortmund also among winners2 hours ago
-
Mexico president hails 'excellent' Trump talks after US tariff threat2 hours ago
-
Massive drug bust unearths new Pacific trafficking route2 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands in Lebanon head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold2 hours ago
-
'Not as easy as you think:' Moving to Canada to avoid Trump2 hours ago