Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Norway Flags Planned Engines Sale to Russia By Rolls Royce Over National Security Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Norwegian government has flagged a planned sale of its Bergen Engines company to Russia's Transmashholding (TMH) manufacturer by the UK's Rolls-Royce Group as a potential national security risk, Norway's Justice and Public Security Minister Monica Maeland said on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian country's National Security Authority has already informed the UK holding of Oslo's hesitation about selling the Rolls-Royce Group's Norwegian subsidiary to the TMH ” Russia's largest manufacturer of locomotives and rail equipment.

"The government has investigated this matter thoroughly for the past few months, and we cannot exclude the option that a sale of Bergen Engines to TMH Group may imply a national security risk.

Thus, there is a need to pause this process in order to produce sufficient facts for fully considering this transfer," Maeland said, as cited in the ministry's press release.

The official noted that while foreign investments are usually healthy for the domestic economy, they may pose threats to national security interests.

In early February, Rolls-Royce signed a letter of intent to sell Bergen Engines to the TMH for approximately 150 million Euros ($178.3 million).

Since its establishment in 1946, the Bergen-based diesel and gas engine manufacturer has delivered more than 7,000 engines to global clients, 5,000 of which are in operation.

