Norway Grateful to Soviet Soldiers for Finnmark Liberation From Nazi Occupation - Oslo

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Norway is grateful to Soviet servicemen for the liberation of Finnmark, a county in the northern part of the Scandinavian country, from the occupation of Nazi Germany , Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Friday, after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of eastern Finnmark. During the commemoration events today, we will honor the memory of Soviet soldiers who participated in the liberation. We are very grateful to the Soviet soldiers for their contribution, for the liberation of northern Norway," Eriksen Soreide said at a press conference.

The minister recalled that five years ago, Lavrov visited Kirkenes to attend the 70th anniversary of the liberatio nof Finnmark.

Norway's Kirkenes on Friday is hosting celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation. Harold V, the king of Norway; Erna Solberg, the country's prime minister; and the Russian and Norwegian foreign ministers are participating in the celebrations, among others.