Norway Halts 'Cold Response' Military Exercise Over Coronavirus Fears - US EUCOM

Norway canceled the remainder of the ten-nation Cold Response military exercise to protect service members from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Norway canceled the remainder of the ten-nation Cold Response military exercise to protect service members from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The decision is a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of all participants and local population. The health of our force continues to be a top priority and we are committed to maintaining mission readiness," the release said.

The exercise, originally scheduled for March 9-18 was taking place in the far north of Norway's Arctic region and included 15,000 service members from ten nations.