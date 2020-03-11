UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Halts 'Cold Response' Military Exercise Over Coronavirus Fears - US EUCOM

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Norway Halts 'Cold Response' Military Exercise Over Coronavirus Fears - US EUCOM

Norway canceled the remainder of the ten-nation Cold Response military exercise to protect service members from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Norway canceled the remainder of the ten-nation Cold Response military exercise to protect service members from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The decision is a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of all participants and local population. The health of our force continues to be a top priority and we are committed to maintaining mission readiness," the release said.

The exercise, originally scheduled for March 9-18 was taking place in the far north of Norway's Arctic region and included 15,000 service members from ten nations.

Related Topics

Norway March All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

40 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

40 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

55 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.