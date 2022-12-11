Norway Has New $100 Million Support Package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Norway has allocated $100 million to Kiev to help restore the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"There is important news from Norway. There is a new $100 million support package from this country to restore our energy system... We receive defense, economic, political and humanitarian assistance from Norway. Norway also helps us with the purchase of gas," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Saturday night.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have introduced scheduled power cuts to save energy.