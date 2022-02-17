UrduPoint.com

Norway Has No Plans To Deploy Additional Troops To Eastern Europe - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Norway does not intend to deploy additional troops to the territory of Eastern Europe amid the decision by NATO defense ministers to consider the deployment of new combat groups there, Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said.

Earlier, the Norwegian authorities decided to immediately deploy about 50-60 servicemen to Lithuania to support NATO forces in connection with the crisis in Ukraine.

"We have limited resources. Our troops are already in Lithuania and in the North, and we have no further plans," Enoksen was quoted as saying by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

