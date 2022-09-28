UrduPoint.com

Norway Heightens Security On Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 12:21 AM

The Norwegian authorities have decided to strengthen security measures on the Norwegian continental shelf after gas leaks were recorded on the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in Swedish and Danish waters, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said on Tuesday

"There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the Police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. On this basis, the Government has decided to enact measures to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," the minister said.

Aasland also noted that in general, there is a high awareness of the safety of operation on the Norwegian continental shelf.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

The reasons of the incidents are unknown, an investigation is underway,

