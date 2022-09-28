UrduPoint.com

Norway Heightens Security On Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Minister

The Norwegian authorities have decided to strengthen security measures on the Norwegian continental shelf after gas leaks were recorded on the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in Swedish and Danish waters, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Norwegian authorities have decided to strengthen security measures on the Norwegian continental shelf after gas leaks were recorded on the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in Swedish and Danish waters, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said on Tuesday.

"There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the Police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. On this basis, the Government has decided to enact measures to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," the minister said.

Aasland also noted that in general, there is a high awareness of the safety of operation on the Norwegian continental shelf.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

The reasons of the incidents are unknown, an investigation is underway,

Related Topics

Police Nord Gas Government

Recent Stories

IMF Says Closely Monitoring Recent Economic Develo ..

IMF Says Closely Monitoring Recent Economic Developments in UK, Engaged With Aut ..

2 minutes ago
 Danish Authorities Believe Nord Stream Accident Re ..

Danish Authorities Believe Nord Stream Accident Resulted From Deliberate Actions

2 minutes ago
 Saudi King names Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ..

Saudi King names Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Kingdom's prime minister

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Releases 2021 Civilian Casualty Report Sa ..

Pentagon Releases 2021 Civilian Casualty Report Saying US Military Killed 12, In ..

16 minutes ago
 Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Fol ..

Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Min ..

16 minutes ago
 Agha Baloch for digitising academic, literary work ..

Agha Baloch for digitising academic, literary work of Balochi, Brahvi languages

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.