Norway Imposes 10-Day Quarantine For People Arriving From Spain Over COVID-19 Concerns

The Norwegian authorities have added Spain to the list of so-called red zone countries, where the situation with the spread of coronavirus remains tense, and requires all people entering Norway from Spain to observe a 10-day quarantine, the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services said in a statement on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Norwegian authorities have added Spain to the list of so-called red zone countries, where the situation with the spread of coronavirus remains tense, and requires all people entering Norway from Spain to observe a 10-day quarantine, the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services said in a statement on Friday.

"The global travel advice against non-essential travel no longer applies to Hungary and the regions of Kalmar, Ostergotland, Orebro and Varmland in Sweden (now shown as green on the map), but it does now apply to Spain and Andorra (which are now shown as red). The Ministry therefore now advises against non-essential travel to Spain and Andorra. People returning to Norway from these countries will be required to go into quarantine for 10 days on their return," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Norwegian authorities said they intended to update on a bi-weekly basis the status of the countries in which the situation with the coronavirus is changing. States in which the number of infections is declining fall into the green zone and there are no requirements to quarantine upon returning from them.

Over the past week, Spain has recorded 10,220 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths. On Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert. The epidemiological situation has been the gravest in the northeastern region of Catalonia and the neighboring Aragon region.

