Norway Intends to Introduce COVID-19 Certificates Before EU - Prime Minister

Norway plans to lift its coronavirus restrictions gradually, including the introduction of COVID-19 vaccination certificates as early as in June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Norway plans to lift its coronavirus restrictions gradually, including the introduction of COVID-19 vaccination certificates as early as in June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to gradually reopen the society in late May," Solberg said at a press conference, adding that the country's law will have to be amended in order to introduce vaccination passports, among other things.

According to the prime minister, the document will serve as proof that its owner either has been vaccinated, had the disease, or tested negative.

"Our plan is to complete the development of passports before the European Union does it, at the beginning of June.

Either way we will be able to start using the document in Norway proper, as well as abroad, if possible," Solberg explained.

The Norwegian government has not yet worked up any specific rules on how the certificate will be used, but the assumption is that it will be used for visiting public events and traveling, she added.

The EU plans to introduce bloc-wide certificates in late June, according to the Norwegian prime minister.

Norway's neighbor, Denmark, already introduced such certificates in April, allowing holders to visit cafes, restaurants, concerts and other public places.