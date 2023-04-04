Close
Norway Introduces New Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Norway on Tuesday introduced a new package of Russia sanctions that mirrors the European Union's 10th sanctions package, but with "a few adaptations," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.

"Norway has introduced a new set of sanctions against (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian regime.

These sanctions mirror the EU's tenth package of sanctions, which was adopted by the EU on 25 February 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The Norwegian authorities noted that they had made some "adaptations" to the sanctions package, though without specifying which exactly.

On February 25, the EU introduced its 10th package of sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, which expanded export, import and personal restrictions, as well as introduced new bans on Russian media. The European Commission estimated the new sanctions package at 11.4 billion Euros ($12.4 billion).

