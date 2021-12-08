Norway Introduces Stricter COVID-19 Measures Starting December 9 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Norway will introduce new COVID-19 restrictions on December 9 amid an unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country and rising number of infections with the Omicron strain, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Tuesday.

"So far the situation around the (coronavirus) infection is still serious, so we must introduce new measures," the prime minister said at a press conference.

Støre added that citizens will have to keep a distance at least one meter (three feet) from one another and limit the number of guests to 10 people. The government also recommends people to wear masks at public places and to reduce their social contacts.

The universities were recommended to conduct classes in small groups or to switch to distance education. Moreover, regular coronavirus tests will be conducted at schools with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The new COVID-19 restrictions will come into force on Thursday. Officials will reassess the measures in two weeks.

According to the data provided by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, there are 29 confirmed Omicron infections in the country. Norway has reported 4,215 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.