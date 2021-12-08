UrduPoint.com

Norway Introduces Stricter COVID-19 Measures Starting December 9 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Norway Introduces Stricter COVID-19 Measures Starting December 9 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Norway will introduce new COVID-19 restrictions on December 9 amid an unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country and rising number of infections with the Omicron strain, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Tuesday.

"So far the situation around the (coronavirus) infection is still serious, so we must introduce new measures," the prime minister said at a press conference.

Støre added that citizens will have to keep a distance at least one meter (three feet) from one another and limit the number of guests to 10 people. The government also recommends people to wear masks at public places and to reduce their social contacts.

The universities were recommended to conduct classes in small groups or to switch to distance education. Moreover, regular coronavirus tests will be conducted at schools with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The new COVID-19 restrictions will come into force on Thursday. Officials will reassess the measures in two weeks.

According to the data provided by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, there are 29 confirmed Omicron infections in the country. Norway has reported 4,215 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Norway December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

43 minutes ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.