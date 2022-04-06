UrduPoint.com

Norway Issues 2 Licenses Under CO2 Storage Regulations On Continental Shelf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Norway Issues 2 Licenses Under CO2 Storage Regulations on Continental Shelf

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy issued on Wednesday one license in the North Sea and one license in the Barents Sea to Norwegian energy companies under CO2 storage regulations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy issued on Wednesday one license in the North Sea and one license in the Barents Sea to Norwegian energy companies under CO2 storage regulations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"Today, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has awarded two licences in accordance with the CO2 storage Regulations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). One in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The license in the North Sea was awarded to Equinor ASA, while the license in the Barents Sea was issued to Equinor ASA, Horisont Energy AS and Var Energi AS. Both licenses provide for a work program ensuring effective project development.

According to the statement, the Norwegian government supported the development of the Norwegian Continental Shelf under the licenses since it regarded it as a key area for CO2 storage.

"We want to provide attractive storage areas to companies that provide solutions on a commercial basis to industrial customers. We will process inquiries quickly and effectively. There is a substantial interest for licences under the carbon storage regulations from several Norwegian and international companies. This is a positive signal that confirms our political goals," Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said in the statement.

In addition, the energy ministry stressed the need for carbon capture and storage to achieve the world's ambitious climate goals and noted that Norway has significant experience in the area.

Related Topics

World Norway From Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of constitutional responsibilities

3 minutes ago
 PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabu ..

PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Prepares Strategic Reserves Wo ..

European Commission Prepares Strategic Reserves Worth $590Mln for Chemical Emerg ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Consider Ukrainian Crisis, China's Rise in ..

NATO to Consider Ukrainian Crisis, China's Rise in Future Strategic Concept- Sto ..

3 minutes ago
 Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti ..

Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti-Bashir sit-in

8 minutes ago
 Fresh clashes between army, M23 rebels in DR Congo ..

Fresh clashes between army, M23 rebels in DR Congo's east

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.