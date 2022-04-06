Norway Issues 2 Licenses Under CO2 Storage Regulations on Continental Shelf

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy issued on Wednesday one license in the North Sea and one license in the Barents Sea to Norwegian energy companies under CO2 storage regulations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"Today, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has awarded two licences in accordance with the CO2 storage Regulations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). One in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The license in the North Sea was awarded to Equinor ASA, while the license in the Barents Sea was issued to Equinor ASA, Horisont Energy AS and Var Energi AS. Both licenses provide for a work program ensuring effective project development.

According to the statement, the Norwegian government supported the development of the Norwegian Continental Shelf under the licenses since it regarded it as a key area for CO2 storage.

"We want to provide attractive storage areas to companies that provide solutions on a commercial basis to industrial customers. We will process inquiries quickly and effectively. There is a substantial interest for licences under the carbon storage regulations from several Norwegian and international companies. This is a positive signal that confirms our political goals," Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said in the statement.

In addition, the energy ministry stressed the need for carbon capture and storage to achieve the world's ambitious climate goals and noted that Norway has significant experience in the area.