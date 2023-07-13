Norway Joins G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Norway has joined the Group of Seven's Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday, adding that it was an "important supplement" to the outcomes of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"Norway joins the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine. The five-year Nansen Support Program for Ukraine already in place represents an important step in providing this type of support," Store said in a statement.

The Norwegian prime minister also called the security assurances for Ukraine an important addition to the comprehensive support package adopted by the NATO heads of state during the Vilnius summit.

Earlier in the day, the G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing, new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.