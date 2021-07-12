UrduPoint.com
Norway Joins Latest EU Sanctions Against Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Norway has joined the European Union in imposing the latest set of sanctions against Belarus, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

In June, the hit Belarus with economic sanctions, restricting it from raising funds abroad and targeting its main export industries, including potash, petroleum and tobacco, as well as banning European banks from approving new loans to the eastern European country.

"Norway has aligned with latest EU sanctions against #Belarus as a response to ongoing human rights violations. The regime must reverse its failed course, release all political prisoners and engage in a genuine dialogue with the democratic forces," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU would continue to put political pressure on Belarus and warned that tougher measures could be taken over migration flow to Lithuania through its territory.

Earlier in the month, Lithuania declared an emergency over an overflow of undocumented migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, said that Minsk was unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.

The EU has also criticized Belarus for cracking down on protests, which were called by the opposition after its candidate lost the 2020 presidential election to Lukashenko. Minsk accuses the West of trying to destabilize the country.

