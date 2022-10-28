UrduPoint.com

Norway Keeping 3 Russian Tourists In Police Custody - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Norway Keeping 3 Russian Tourists in Police Custody - Russian Embassy

Three Russian tourists are being held in police custody in Norway for piloting drones in violation of rules that specifically target Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Three Russian tourists are being held in police custody in Norway for piloting drones in violation of rules that specifically target Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told Sputnik on Friday.

"Three Russian tourists remain in Norwegian police custody. They are being held in Bergen, Vadso and Tromso. Consular employees are in contact with them and their lawyers," the embassy said.

Separately, Norway arrested dual Russian-British citizen Andrei Yakunin last week for flying a drone over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

The son of the former Russian Railways boss declined Russia's assistance, Russian diplomats said.

Norway has banned Russians from flying drones in Norway over national security concerns following the suspected sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish and Swedish waters. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said flying devices over critical infrastructure was unacceptable.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Police Russia Lawyers Norway Nord Bergen Oslo Gas From

Recent Stories

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempt ..

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempted Homicide, Motive Unknown - ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to add ..

Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to address shortage of teachers

4 minutes ago
 Serbia Reaches Agreement With EU on Visa Policy fo ..

Serbia Reaches Agreement With EU on Visa Policy for Some Countries - President

7 minutes ago
 Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

22 minutes ago
 21 criminals held, contraband seized

21 criminals held, contraband seized

23 minutes ago
 CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.