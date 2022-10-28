Norway Keeping 3 Russian Tourists in Police Custody - Russian Embassy

Three Russian tourists are being held in police custody in Norway for piloting drones in violation of rules that specifically target Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told Sputnik on Friday

"Three Russian tourists remain in Norwegian police custody. They are being held in Bergen, Vadso and Tromso. Consular employees are in contact with them and their lawyers," the embassy said.

Separately, Norway arrested dual Russian-British citizen Andrei Yakunin last week for flying a drone over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

The son of the former Russian Railways boss declined Russia's assistance, Russian diplomats said.

Norway has banned Russians from flying drones in Norway over national security concerns following the suspected sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish and Swedish waters. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said flying devices over critical infrastructure was unacceptable.