Norway Maintains Some Contacts With Russia - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram says that, despite the situation around Ukraine, his country has retained some lines of communication with Moscow, including on the military level.

"Contacts between our countries, of course, changed after February 24. At the same time, we have maintained some lines of communication, we cooperate in the field of fishing and we are engaged in joint rescue operations at sea. We also maintain military ties, although with much less activity," Bjorn Arild Gram said in a Sunday interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The defense minister said he expected things to return back to normal at some point and pointed out that, at this time, Oslo does not see any specific direct military threat to Norway itself.

On Wednesday, the defense ministers of the Northern Group (Northern European Defence Policy Forum) held a meeting in Oslo to discuss implications of the conflict in Ukraine for regional security and for Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Ukraine with humanitarian, military and financial aid. In July, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced that Oslo would allocate 10 billion kroner (about $1 billion) to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023.