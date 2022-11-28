UrduPoint.com

Norway Maintains Some Contacts With Russia - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Norway Maintains Some Contacts With Russia - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram says that, despite the situation around Ukraine, his country has retained some lines of communication with Moscow, including on the military level.

"Contacts between our countries, of course, changed after February 24. At the same time, we have maintained some lines of communication, we cooperate in the field of fishing and we are engaged in joint rescue operations at sea. We also maintain military ties, although with much less activity," Bjorn Arild Gram said in a Sunday interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The defense minister said he expected things to return back to normal at some point and pointed out that, at this time, Oslo does not see any specific direct military threat to Norway itself.

On Wednesday, the defense ministers of the Northern Group (Northern European Defence Policy Forum) held a meeting in Oslo to discuss implications of the conflict in Ukraine for regional security and for Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Ukraine with humanitarian, military and financial aid. In July, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced that Oslo would allocate 10 billion kroner (about $1 billion) to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Norway Oslo Same Sweden Finland February July Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

21 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.