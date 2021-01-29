Norway May Allocate Some $1.8 Bln for COVID-19 Support Measures

The Norwegian government proposed to allocate over 16 billion kroner (approximately $1.8 billion) to support municipalities and businesses hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Norwegian government proposed to allocate over 16 billion kroner (approximately $1.8 billion) to support municipalities and businesses hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the government's proposal also envisions the allocation of funds to students and the aviation industry.

In particular, 2.

75 billion kroner may be granted to the Norwegian airport operator Avinor, 1.5 billion in a government loan to Norwegian Air Shuttle, one billion to students and 500 million each to municipalities and other businesses that were hit hard during the global health crisis.

Norwegian Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said that such a big sum was a necessity in the current situation. The government's proposal requires parliamentary approval before entering into force.