Norway May Close Border for Russian Tourists 'If Necessary' - Justice Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Norwegian government increases control of the border with Russia and may close the only border check point, Storskog, for Russian tourists, Norwegian Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday.

"If necessary, we will quickly close the border and the changes may occur as soon as possible.

Fewer people come to Norway compared with Finland, and the situation here is different. Storskog is our only border crossing station on the border with Russia," the minister was quoted by the country's justice ministry as saying.

Mehl also said that the authorities were in close contact with police and customs office regarding the current situation on the border, with the control in the area being strengthened amid growing risk of illegal border crossings from the Russian side.