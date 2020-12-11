UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway May Close Waters To Fishing Boats From EU, UK After January 1 - Fisheries Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Norway May Close Waters to Fishing Boats From EU, UK After January 1 - Fisheries Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries on Friday warned the United Kingdom and the European Union that their fishing vessels may be banned from entering Norway's economic zone if the sides fail to reach an agreement on the fishing rights following the UK's exit from the EU on December 31.

"Until we reach an agreement for 2021, the Norwegian Economic Zone will not be open to vessels from the EU and the UK. Respectively, Norwegian vessels cannot expect to be allowed access to EU waters or UK areas of jurisdiction. I encourage the EU and the UK to join us in trilateral consultations," Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said.

According to the ministry, Oslo and Brussels had bilateral cooperation on fisheries management for the past four decades, allowing Norwegian vessels to access EU waters, and vice versa.

"From the Norwegian government's point of view, it is clear that we need to have in place a trilateral agreement between the EU, the U.K. and Norway, that facilitates for a long-term, sustainable cooperation on fisheries management between close neighbours," Ingebrigtsen added.

The issue of fisheries has been one of three major stumbling blocks, along with governance and common standards, in the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels as both sides approach the end of Brexit transition period on December 31.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Brussels London Oslo United Kingdom Brexit May December From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

25 minutes ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

25 minutes ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

25 minutes ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

48 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.