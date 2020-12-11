Norway May Close Waters to Fishing Boats From EU, UK After January 1 - Fisheries Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries on Friday warned the United Kingdom and the European Union that their fishing vessels may be banned from entering Norway's economic zone if the sides fail to reach an agreement on the fishing rights following the UK's exit from the EU on December 31.

"Until we reach an agreement for 2021, the Norwegian Economic Zone will not be open to vessels from the EU and the UK. Respectively, Norwegian vessels cannot expect to be allowed access to EU waters or UK areas of jurisdiction. I encourage the EU and the UK to join us in trilateral consultations," Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said.

According to the ministry, Oslo and Brussels had bilateral cooperation on fisheries management for the past four decades, allowing Norwegian vessels to access EU waters, and vice versa.

"From the Norwegian government's point of view, it is clear that we need to have in place a trilateral agreement between the EU, the U.K. and Norway, that facilitates for a long-term, sustainable cooperation on fisheries management between close neighbours," Ingebrigtsen added.

The issue of fisheries has been one of three major stumbling blocks, along with governance and common standards, in the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels as both sides approach the end of Brexit transition period on December 31.