Norway Mosque Shooter May Face 21 Years In Prison For Terrorism, Murder - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:41 PM

The Norwegian prosecution has demanded to sentence Philip Manshaus, who attacked a mosque and killed his step-sister last August, to the maximum 21 years in prison, as the trial of the attacker is expected to conclude later in the day, media reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Norwegian prosecution has demanded to sentence Philip Manshaus, who attacked a mosque and killed his step-sister last August, to the maximum 21 years in prison, as the trial of the attacker is expected to conclude later in the day, media reported.

The required term of 21 years is the maximum sentence allowed under Norwegian law. In particular, Norwegian right-wing militant Anders Breivik is currently serving 21-year-long sentence for killing 77 people during terror attacks in 2011. After the end of a term, a court can extend the sentence every five years if deems it necessary.

According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, there are no extenuating circumstances in the Manshaus case, and the accused is a danger to society.

Moreover, the prosecution demanded that the attacker pay compensation of 85,000 kronen ($8,500).

The shooting took place at a mosque in the Baerum municipality near Oslo. One person was injured. Afterward, several weapons were reportedly discovered in the mosque. Later, law enforcement officers found the dead body of Manshaus' step-sister, a Chinese adoptee, who is said to have been killed because of her race.

Manshaus did not dispute the criminal acts themselves, but pleaded not guilty, citing the right to break the law due to force majeure circumstances.

