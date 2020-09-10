UrduPoint.com
Norway MP Nominates Trump For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:03 AM

An MP for a Norwegian populist party said Wednesday he had nominated Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in brokering an agreement normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

"The reason is that he crafted a unique and historic agreement between Israel and the UAE. An agreement that, we hope, can be extended to other Arab countries so that we can have lasting peace in the Middle East," Christian Tybring-Gjedde told AFP.

A member of the right-wing, anti-immigration Progress Party, Tybring-Gjedde is the deputy chair of the Norwegian parliament's committee on foreign and defence affairs.

Together with another lawmaker, he had already nominated Trump for the Nobel in 2018 for his rapprochement with North Korea, now in limbo.

Being nominated for a Nobel is however no guarantee that someone will winthe prestigious prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute welcomes all proposed names, as long as they are sent in by January 31 for the year in question and are submitted by those eligible to nominate.

