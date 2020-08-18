Norway Needs More Thorough Inquiry to Respond to Alleged Spying Incident - Prime Minister

Norway requires a more thorough investigation into an alleged leaking of state secrets to Russia before coming up with an official response, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Norwegian police security service announced arresting a person who is said to have met with a Russian intelligence operative and is suspected of handing over state secrets.

"As of now, we have not come up with a response regarding this case, which is still at the investigation phase. Before we settle on how to respond to that, a more thorough investigation is needed," Solberg told the NRK broadcaster.

The detained Norwegian refuses to admit any guilt and demands his release from police custody. According to the police security service, he met with a Russian intelligence officer at least several times.