Norway offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine to volunteers

Norway will offer the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to volunteers under strict conditions from mid-July, the government said Wednesday, flouting the advice of various health authorities who say the risks outweigh the benefits

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Norway will offer the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to volunteers under strict conditions from mid-July, the government said Wednesday, flouting the advice of various health authorities who say the risks outweigh the benefits.

The Nordic country, which has dropped the AstraZeneca jab from its vaccination programme amid concerns about rare but severe blood clots, had also suspended the use of the J&J vaccine over similar concerns earlier this year.

But the government said on May 12 that it planned to offer the J&J single-dose jab to volunteers.

On Wednesday, it detailed the strict conditions that would apply to those who, after a medical consultation, want to be vaccinated with the J&J jab as of June 15.