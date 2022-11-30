Norway Offers to Host Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in 2023 - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norway proposed to host an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in 2023, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"Finally, let me welcome Norway's offer to host an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers next year in Norway," Stoltenberg told a press conference following the alliance's ministerial meeting in Bucharest.

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in the Romanian capital from November 29-30.