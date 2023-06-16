UrduPoint.com

Norway Pledges $1.6Bln In Humanitarian Assistance To Syria - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Norway Pledges $1.6Bln in Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Norway promised to provide about 1.7 billion krones (about $1.6 billion) in humanitarian assistance to Syria, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Friday.

"The humanitarian situation in Syria remains critical and continues to deteriorate. Norway will provide approximately NOK 1.7 billion in support to assist those affected by war, earthquakes and a steep rise in food prices in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Türkiye," Huitfeldt said in a statement following the European Commission-hosted Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region."

Norway is one of the largest donors of assistance to Syria, providing more than 18 billion krones over the past 12 years of crisis, the statement said. The funding has been channeled through the UN, the International Red Cross and other Norwegian and international organizations, it added.

"More than 15 million Syrians were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance already before the earthquake hit in February. Now, as a result of the earthquake, that number has risen still higher," Huitfeldt said.

Norway plans to continue providing aid to Syria, focusing on an early recovery approach which prioritizes strengthening of services and facilities that are important for people's health and safety, the statement added.

Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

