Norway Pledges $190Mln at Syria Donor Conference - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Norway is pledging approximately $190 million at the Syria donor conference, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Tuesday.

"Norway will maintain a high level of support, providing approximately $190 million this year. Lebanon and Jordan will remain important partners and recipients," the minister said at the Brussels-hosted conference.

The European Union pledged $657 million, the US $596 million.