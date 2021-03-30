UrduPoint.com
Norway Pledges $190Mln At Syria Donor Conference - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Norway Pledges $190Mln at Syria Donor Conference - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Norway is pledging approximately $190 million at the Syria donor conference, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Tuesday.

"Norway will maintain a high level of support, providing approximately $190 million this year. Lebanon and Jordan will remain important partners and recipients," the minister said at the Brussels-hosted conference.

The European Union pledged $657 million, the US $596 million.

More Stories From World

