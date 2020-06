Norway Pledges $1Bln During Vaccine Summit - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Norway is pledging $1 billion during a Gavi vaccine summit, the country's prime minister, Erna Solberg, said Thursday.

"Norway will continue to be a committed long-term partner for Gavi. I am pleased to announce Norway's contribution of $1 billion... for the strategic period 2021-2025," Solberg said.

The summit's stated aim is to mobilize at least $7.4 billion.