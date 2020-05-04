Norway Pledges $1Bln in Funding for Coronavirus Immunization Effort

(@FahadShabbir)

Norway will give the Gavi vaccine alliance $1 billion in funding to help it deliver coronavirus vaccine to the poorest countries as soon as it is available, the prime minister said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Norway will give the Gavi vaccine alliance $1 billion in funding to help it deliver coronavirus vaccine to the poorest countries as soon as it is available, the prime minister said Monday.

"Norway pledges $1 billion to Gavi for the next strategic period, including $400 million to the International Finance Facility for Immunization," Erna Solberg said during a video conference.

The Norwegian prime minister spoke at a virtual pledging event hosted by the European Union to raise funding to kick-start global cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

Solberg also said her country supported the World Health Organization's leading role in coordinating international response to the pandemic and would give it an extra $4.8 million. Further $220 million will be allocated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.