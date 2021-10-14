Norway Police Believe There Is No Link Between Kongsberg Shooter, Victims
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:05 PM
Norway's police believe there is no link between the perpetrator in the deadly archery attack in the town of Kongsberg and the victims, district chief of police Ole Bredrup Sæverud told the VG newspaper on Thursday
"After the investigation, it will be known for sure, but the police believe that there are no links between the perpetrator and the victims," he said.