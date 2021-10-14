Norway Police Say Had Concern Messages on Kongsberg Shooter in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Norway's police had received concern messages about the perpetrator in the deadly archery attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg last year, district chief of police Ole Bredrup Sæverud said on Thursday.

"I have no record of when exactly when the first came. We got the last one in 2020. There was concern over some time," he told reporters when asked when the police got the first and last concern message on the attacker.