Norway Police Say Perpetrator in Deadly Archery Attack in Kongsberg Had Converted to Islam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The perpetrator in the deadly archery attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg had converted to islam, district chief of police Ole Bredrup Sæverud said on Thursday.

"Police have previously been in contact with the man, including that there has been concern related to radicalization," the district chief told reporters.

When asked what kind of radicalization, the police officer said "This means a convert to Islam."

The officer also said that the motives would be clear later, adding it takes more time to investigate.