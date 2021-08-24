UrduPoint.com

Norway Presses For Extending Evacuation From Kabul After August 31

Norway Presses for Extending Evacuation From Kabul After August 31

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) It is necessary to extend the evacuation of people from Afghanistan after the United States' August 31 deadline due to the unstable situation in the Kabul airport, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Tuesday.

"We have to prolong the evacuation... We are concerned about the airport's closure. Its civilian part is closed, so we fully depend on the US military operation concerning the evacuation," Soreide told the Norwegian TV2 broadcaster.

The evacuation must be extended as thousands of people in the airport are not able to leave Afghanistan, the minister added.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington plans to finish the evacuation by August 31 when the country has to complete the troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said earlier that they have no intention of giving the United States more time for the evacuation of civilians after August 31.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

