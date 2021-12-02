Norway probes Omicron link to Christmas party Covid cluster

(@FahadShabbir)

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Norwegian officials said on Thursday that dozens of people had tested positive for Covid after a Christmas dinner in the capital Oslo, and the Omicron variant had been detected.

Only vaccinated people were allowed into the event last Friday evening at an Oslo restaurant, with media reports saying roughly 120 people had been there.

"We have up to 50 who have tested positive with a PCR as well as about 10 with rapid tests," city official Tine Ravlo told local media.

"So far, one person has been diagnosed with Omicron and more cases are expected," Oslo municipality announced in a statement.

"Active tracing is under way to limit the possibility of contamination and prevent a larger outbreak." If the Omicron variant were to be detected in all of them, this would be one of the largest known outbreaks of the new variant in Europe.

And if all the diners were confirmed to have been vaccinated, it would raise questions about the effectiveness of the jabs against the new variant.

Another Oslo official Jorunn Thaulow added that the high proportion of positive tests was "an indication that this is a contagious variant, no doubt about it".

Norway has extended the isolation period for people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant to seven days and increased the quarantine period for their relatives to 10 days.

The Scandinavian country, which has seen a recent rise in the number of Covid infections, hospitalisations and deaths, reported on Wednesday the first four cases of the Omicron variant.