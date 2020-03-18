UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Proposes Extended Government Powers Over Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

Norway proposes extended government powers over coronavirus

The Norwegian government on Wednesday announced that it will propose legislation allowing it greater powers to enable swifter action in times of crisis, such as the spread of COVID-19

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Norwegian government on Wednesday announced that it will propose legislation allowing it greater powers to enable swifter action in times of crisis, such as the spread of COVID-19.

"This is an extraordinary situation where we need to act quickly," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

"The government will therefore send a bill to parliament this afternoon, that will give the government the mandate to quickly enable regulations -- including regulations that deviate from existing laws, except the Constitution and human rights," Solberg added.

The bill, which has already been backed by the country's opposition after consultations last Sunday, is set to be officially presented to parliament on Friday.

The extra government powers come with some safeguards, as deviations from existing legislation should not last more than six months and can be dismissed with a third of the votes in parliament.

"We promise to use this legislation wisely," Solberg stressed.

Norway has already cancelled all cultural and sporting events, discouraged all travel abroad -- even banning it for health staff -- when the government introduced the "most intrusive measures" during peacetime.

On Wednesday, 1,423 cases of the new coronavirus had been confirmed in the Nordic country, where six people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Died Sunday All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

2 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says 'not happy' with China journalist expul ..

2 minutes ago

Anderson fears virus could wreck English cricket s ..

2 minutes ago

Greece to ban outdoor gatherings of over 10 in vir ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands provision of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.