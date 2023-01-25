UrduPoint.com

Norway Ready To Deliver Tanks To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Norway Ready to Deliver Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Wednesday that the country is ready to deliver tanks to Ukraine, without specifying the exact number

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Wednesday that the country is ready to deliver tanks to Ukraine, without specifying the exact number.

"Tanks are in great demand now. Norway and the government support the delivery of tanks to Ukraine.

Norway should not stand aside," Graham told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The minister did not specify the exact number and modification of tanks that the country is ready to supply, but added that Norway is ready to train Ukrainian servicemen in order to "support Ukraine as much as possible."

Earlier this week, Norwegian media reported that the country was ready to supply eight tanks to Kiev.

