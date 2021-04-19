Norway Receives Around 1.2 Million Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Norway will acquire nearly 1.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses following a new EU agreement on getting another 100 million jabs, the Norwegian institute of public health said on Monday, as the Norwegian news Agency reported.

"Norway will receive at least one million and 185,000 Pfizer vaccine doses.

This has become possible after the EU signed a new agreement on the delivery of 100 million doses. Thus, this year the EU countries will acquire about 600 million jabs," the institute said, quoted by the agency.

According to it, more than a million Norwegians have received the first shot against COVID-19 and around 300,000 have undergone the full inoculation.

The country has so far registered around 108,000 COVID-19 cases with 708 people dead from the disease.