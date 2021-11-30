Norway Reintroduces Face Mask Recommendation Over Omicron Concerns

Norwegians are recommended to start wearing face masks in public spaces, including transport and malls, due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain and growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Norwegian government said on Tuesday

"The government is introducing a national recommendation to use face masks on public transport, in taxis, in shops and shopping malls where it is impossible to maintain distance," the government said in a statement.

People have also been advised to wear face masks when contacting health care workers.

In addition, the Norwegian government said it continues to recommend regularly testing schoolchildren in areas with rising infection numbers to avoid an extra burden on the healthcare sector.

In September, Norway ended all domestic coronavirus restrictions after considering vaccination targets achieved and the COVID-19 situation stabilized. As of November, 71% of the country's population has been vaccinated, including 88% of adults aged over 18.

On November 29, Norway reported over 2,800 new cases, showing a drastic rise compared to below 1,000 a month prior. The opposition has demanded that the government reintroduce some restrictions due to rising hospitalizations and death rates, especially given the Omicron threat, to avoid a full lockdown.