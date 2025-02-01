Norway releases Russian-crewed ship after cable damage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Police in Norway said Friday they had released a Russian-crewed cargo ship seized over suspected involvement in damage to a fibre-optic cable in the Baltic Sea, having found no evidence linking it to the incident.

It was the latest development in a series of suspected acts of sabotage that many officials believe form part of a Russian "hybrid war" against Western allies of Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

The Norway-flagged "Silver Dania" was sailing between Saint Petersburg and Murmansk when a Norwegian coastguard ship stopped it late Thursday off the coast of Tromso in northern Norway.

The seizure came after Sweden and Latvia said Sunday that a fibre-optic cable linking the Swedish island of Gotland to Ventspils in Latvia had been damaged -- the latest of several similar incidents in the Baltic in recent months.

"No findings have been made linking the ship to the act," police attorney Ronny Jorgensen said in a statement.

"The investigation will continue, but we see no reason for the ship to remain in Tromso any longer," he added.

Nations around the Baltic Sea have scrambled to bolster their defences over the suspected sabotage of undersea cables in recent months.