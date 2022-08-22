Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydrocarbon Production in July

The production of liquid hydrocarbons in Norway in July rose 21.8% month-on-month, equivalent to 336,000 barrels per day, and totaled 1.876 million barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The production of liquid hydrocarbons in Norway in July rose 21.8% month-on-month, equivalent to 336,000 barrels per day, and totaled 1.876 million barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

"Preliminary production figures for July 2022 show an average daily production of 1 876 000 barrels of oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate," the NPD said, adding that the figure is 10.

4% below the forecast.

In June, the daily production of liquid hydrocarbons amounted to 1.54 million barrels per day.

Oil output in July reached 1.646 million barrels per day, which was 10.9% below the NPD forecast, but 23.9% above the June results. Norway produced 213,000 and 17,000 barrels of NGL and condensate per day in July.

The total gas output in July was 351 million cubic meters per day, which was 5.6% above the forecast.

Norway is among the world's top seven oil exporters.