UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway, Russia Agree To Resume Dialogue On Human Rights - Oslo

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Norway, Russia Agree to Resume Dialogue on Human Rights - Oslo

Norway and Moscow have agreed to resume bilateral dialogue on human rights issues, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Norway and Moscow have agreed to resume bilateral dialogue on human rights issues, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Our discussion of human rights and civil society during the meeting has yielded results. During the talks, we agreed to resume bilateral discussions on human rights issues," the Norwegian minister said at a press conference.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations, international agenda and cooperation within regional formats.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Civil Society Norway

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Headquarters Marit ..

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness just broke me down: Maryam ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL, MoITT& PNCA organizes art exhibition ‘Givi ..

9 minutes ago

UNESCO and Beaconhouse National University Partner ..

20 minutes ago

Sahiwal Encounter Case: PM directs Punjab govt to ..

20 minutes ago

123 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.