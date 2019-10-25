Norway, Russia Agree to Resume Dialogue on Human Rights - Oslo

Norway and Moscow have agreed to resume bilateral dialogue on human rights issues, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Norway and Moscow have agreed to resume bilateral dialogue on human rights issues, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Our discussion of human rights and civil society during the meeting has yielded results. During the talks, we agreed to resume bilateral discussions on human rights issues," the Norwegian minister said at a press conference.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations, international agenda and cooperation within regional formats.