Norway, Russia Discussing Setting Up Direct Line of Contact Via Defense Ministries - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Norway and Russia are considering setting up a direct line of contact through their defense ministries, Norway's Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, [the two countries] are currently looking into setting up a direct line of contact through the ministries of defense in Moscow and Oslo, Resaland said during a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.