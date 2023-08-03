Norway, Russia Interested in Maintaining Diplomatic Channels - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Norway and Russia are interested in maintaining diplomatic channels, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Thursday when commenting on Moscow's decision to include Oslo in the list of unfriendly countries.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government said that Norway has been added to the list of foreign countries that are committing unfriendly actions against Russia's diplomatic and consular missions.

"As neighboring countries, we (Norway and Russia) are interested in the functioning of diplomatic relations and channels for contacts," Huitfeldt told Norway's tv 2 broadcaster, adding that Moscow's decision was unfounded but "not surprising."