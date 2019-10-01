Norway, Russia Should Work Together to Explore Arctic Amid Global Warming - Official

Norway and Russia need to work together to identify safe ways of exploring the Arctic after global warming increased the number of threats in the region, Norway's senior Arctic official said Tuesday

VALAAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Norway and Russia need to work together to identify safe ways of exploring the Arctic after global warming increased the number of threats in the region, Norway 's senior Arctic official said Tuesday.

Russia is hosting a three-day Arctic Council meeting of national representatives. Bard Ivar Svendsen, the ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Affairs at Norway's Foreign Ministry, said the fact that the Arctic was warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet raised the risk of emergencies there.

"We need to boost our cooperation on the expert level so that they find solutions that would help us advance development projects in the Arctic in this climate," Svendsen said at the council's plenary session.

The meeting took place aboard a ship bound for the island of Valaam in Russia's northwestern Karelia region. It is being attended by senior Arctic officials from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States, as well as officials from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.