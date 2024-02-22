Norway salmon farms turn to veggie menu

Ålesund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Norway's fish farms are feeding their salmon an increasingly vegetarian diet in order to make their businesses more sustainable, but for these carnivorous pink-fleshed fish, all is not rosy.

In submerged cages at the Oksebasen fish farm, located at the crossing of two fjords in western Norway, the salmon are under constant watch on mobile underwater cameras.

At the first sign the fish are feeling a little peckish, employees at an operations centre 100 kilometres (60 miles) away turn on a "sub-feeder" which releases special pellets swiftly gobbled up by the hungry fish.

The small brown granules consist primarily of plant-based materials, 20 to 30 percent fish oil and meal, as well as vitamins, minerals and pigment to give the salmon's flesh its characteristic pink colour.

"Before, fish feed was made exclusively of marine ingredients," or in other words, wild fish, explains operations manager Magnulf Giske at the world's largest producer of Atlantic salmon, Mowi.

"But it's a less sustainable solution than replacing some of these marine ingredients with soy protein, for example. So that's the direction we've gone in," he said.

For the industry, avoiding overfishing is a question of sustainability, but also, and primarily, a way of ensuring that business can continue to grow.

With limited stocks of the small fish typically used in fish meal, such as anchovies, sprat and herring, fish farms have increasingly turned to cheaper plant-based materials to be able to ramp up production.

"There just wasn't enough fish meal in the world to supply the industry," said Erik-Jan Lock, a researcher at the Norwegian food research institute Nofima.