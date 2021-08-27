Norway says Afghanistan evacuations complete

Norway's foreign ministry said Friday that its evacuations from Afghanistan were over with two final planes touching down in Oslo

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Norway's foreign ministry said Friday that its evacuations from Afghanistan were over with two final planes touching down in Oslo.

"The last Norwegian plane from Kabul has just landed," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide told AFP via email in the afternoon, adding that around 20 people had been on board.

Including a plane that landed Friday morning, over 1,100 people have been brought from Afghanistan to Norway since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul.

Among the Afghans brought to Norway is former minister for oil and mines Nargis Nehan.

Around 30 Norwegian army medics remain at a field hospital at Kabul airport that is treating dozens of people wounded in Thursday bomb attack at the entrance, claimed by the Islamic State group.

"I can't say exactly when Norwegian forces will leave Kabul," but "we are starting preparations," Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told reporters Thursday.

The planned withdrawal would stretch over "several days," he added.