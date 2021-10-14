Norway says attack appears to be 'act of terror'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norway said Thursday a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an "act of terror"

Four women and a man were killed, and three other people wounded during the rampage on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg in Norway's deadliest attack in a decade.

"The events in Kongsberg currently appear to be an act of terror, but the investigation... will determine in closer detail what the acts were motivated by," Norway's intelligence service PST said.

Saeverud said the 37-year-old suspect, identified by police as Espen Andersen Brathen, had confessed during questioning.

Those who were killed during the attack were all aged between 50 and 70.