Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Norway Says Pfizer to Temporarily Cut Supplies of COVID-19 Vaccine to Europe

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Pfizer will temporarily cut back on its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union starting next week, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Friday, explaining that the decline in supplies is associated with the modernization of production facilities.

"Pfizer vaccine manufacturer is cutting vaccine shipments to Norway and Europe from next week," the institute said in a statement.

Norway will, therefore, face a shortage of 7,800 doses in the third week of January.

"The institute has vaccine reserve and will continue to use it. It is unclear how long it will take for Pfizer to return to its peak performance," the institute said.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Thursday that specialists were investigating the deaths of 23 people, who died after being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Countries across Europe have reported side effects associated with the vaccine.

