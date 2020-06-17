UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Says Salmon Not Source Of Coronavirus Found At Beijing Market

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:07 PM

Norway Says Salmon Not Source of Coronavirus Found at Beijing Market

Norwegian Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said Wednesday that salmon originating in the county did not cause a coronavirus outbreak at a Beijing market

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Norwegian Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said Wednesday that salmon originating in the county did not cause a coronavirus outbreak at a Beijing market.

A cluster of new coronavirus cases has been traced to the Xinfadi market in the Chinese capital. The virus was found on chopping boards used for imported salmon.

"Norwegian salmon is not linked to the spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. This is the opinion shared by Norway and China," Ingebrigtsen was quoted as saying by the E24 newspaper.

China stopped salmon imports from Europe on Monday amid fears that fish imports could trigger a second wave of the epidemic in the country. Salmon was also taken off the shelves in major Chinese supermarkets.

Related Topics

Europe China Norway Beijing Salmon Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Medical Association urges upon govt for t ..

2 minutes ago

Virus case tally surges in Oman, Morocco

2 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

2 hours ago

Assad's Uncle Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Over 30Mln Tonnes of Cargo to Be Carried Via Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.