Norway Says Salmon Not Source of Coronavirus Found at Beijing Market

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Norwegian Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said Wednesday that salmon originating in the county did not cause a coronavirus outbreak at a Beijing market.

A cluster of new coronavirus cases has been traced to the Xinfadi market in the Chinese capital. The virus was found on chopping boards used for imported salmon.

"Norwegian salmon is not linked to the spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. This is the opinion shared by Norway and China," Ingebrigtsen was quoted as saying by the E24 newspaper.

China stopped salmon imports from Europe on Monday amid fears that fish imports could trigger a second wave of the epidemic in the country. Salmon was also taken off the shelves in major Chinese supermarkets.