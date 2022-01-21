UrduPoint.com

Norway Says Taliban Team Expected In Oslo For Aid Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 03:04 PM

A Taliban delegation is expected to visit Oslo for meetings with Norwegian officials and Afghan civil society representatives focused on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and human rights, the Norwegian foreign ministry said Friday

"In Oslo, the Taliban will meet representatives of the Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries," the ministry said. The visit is scheduled from Sunday to Tuesday.

